Maximizing the efficiency of herbicide applications for vegetation management (VM) is all about finding the right balance of product efficacy, ease of handling and fit within an existing VM program. For Steve Gray, territory manager, Nutrien Solutions, it’s that search for balance that led him to try one of the newest products labeled nationwide for VM: HighNoon® herbicide from Corteva Agriscience.

HighNoon combines the award-winning Rinskor® active ingredient with aminopyralid to provide selective activity that helps maintain desirable grasses and forbs while controlling over 140 broadleaf weeds and providing suppression of certain woody species like boxelder.

HighNoon: effective and easy to use

Gray’s territory stretches from Tennessee to Michigan and encompasses a wide range of temperatures, climates and topographical features. For him, the ability of HighNoon to fit seamlessly into a workflow is almost as important as the efficacy against undesirable weed species.

“A large portion of our business is custom blending,” he says. “We’re always looking for products that blend better. In speaking with my counterparts out West where HighNoon has been in use for some time, I learned HighNoon stays in suspension very well.

“As for efficacy, we like the activity we’ve seen from the Rinskor active ingredient on a wide range of broadleaf weeds, especially the carrot family, poison hemlock and others. So being familiar with the efficacy of that active, and knowing HighNoon would potentially blend better, we decided to give it a try.”

Gray’s customer made applications to about 40 miles of roadside in late summer, 2025. After seeing the results for himself, Gray was impressed not only with the activity against the notorious kudzu and other broadleaves, but also with the selectivity of HighNoon.

“The grasses looked very healthy,” he says. “We could see a very distinct line where we made the spray application, where we had kudzu on a bank and then grass closer to the road. A lot of homes in this area are close to the road, and it helps to know we won’t affect those grasses if we get a bit of overspray on the edge of a yard.”

’Blendability’ of HighNoon saves time during batching

But the efficacy of HighNoon on some of his most troublesome weeds is only part of the draw; for Gray, minimizing the workload for his customers and his own blending facilities is nearly as critical.

“Any step we can take out of the batching process reduces the potential for an incorrect batching,” he says. “So I think HighNoon will definitely help with that. And for those customers who aren’t using custom blends, batching HighNoon in the field will be more convenient than it is with products that require a slurry.”

Gray estimates that over the course of a workday, using HighNoon instead of a product that requires a slurry could save crews 30 to 45 minutes.

“Think about it,” he says. “If you’re using a 1,000-gallon tank, you’re probably refilling that tank at least twice, maybe three or four times a day. And if you’re preparing a slurry and mixing it in, then rinsing the container you used, that’s 10 or 15 minutes per tank. Eliminate those steps, and you’ve saved some real time.”

Gray is convinced the combination of efficacy and ease of use will make HighNoon a valuable addition to his customers’ VM toolkits.

“One of the most impressive things about this product is that distinct line that shows you exactly where the pattern went down,” he says. “There’s almost no variation; it just consistently performs. Obviously, we’ll review this application next spring, but if the results remain as we are currently seeing, then the plan for this customer is to implement the product into their whole program.”

Under normal field conditions, HighNoon® is nonvolatile. HighNoon has no grazing or haying restrictions for any class of livestock, including lactating dairy cows, horses (including lactating mares) and meat animals prior to slaughter. Label precautions apply to forage treated with HighNoon and to manure and urine from animals that have consumed treated forage. HighNoon is not registered for sale or use in all states. Contact your state pesticide regulatory agency to determine if a product is registered for sale or use in your state. Consult the label for full details. Rinskor® is a registered active ingredient. Always read and follow label directions.