As a vegetation manager or applicator, you may find times when people approach you with questions about your activities. If you’re prepared, moments like these can be a great opportunity to help educate the public about integrated vegetation management (IVM) techniques and their benefits. Here are some tips to practice for speaking with the public in planned or spontaneous situations.

Make a plan to communicate proactively, not reactively

Proactive communication involves reaching out to landowners and the public first to let them know what activities you’ll be performing. This is usually much more effective than reactive communication, which is when you wait for the public to come to you with questions or concerns. The best way to remain proactive is to create a notification plan that helps you effectively communicate before, during and after a herbicide application. A proactive notification plan can help enhance compliance, reduce complaints and miscommunication, and improve overall program efficiency.

Speak with a combination of expertise and understanding

It’s easy to forget that not everyone shares your level of knowledge about plants and herbicides. Avoid jargon and data when talking to the public and landowners. Instead, share simple facts and information that get right to what they care about. Keep in mind that conversations about herbicide application can be sensitive. Here are a few techniques to help interactions go smoothly:

Speak with confidence and authority. Remember: You’re the expert when it comes to vegetation management.

Remember: You’re the expert when it comes to vegetation management. Put the landowner at ease. In many cases, you are a new face to them. Help create a comfortable interaction.

In many cases, you are a new face to them. Help create a comfortable interaction. Show empathy. Acknowledge people’s concerns. Let them know you’re human too, and you can relate to their concerns.

Acknowledge people’s concerns. Let them know you’re human too, and you can relate to their concerns. Listen, listen, listen. Give people a chance to voice their concerns and tell you about prior experiences that have influenced their feelings. Give people a chance to vent before you respond.

Give people a chance to voice their concerns and tell you about prior experiences that have influenced their feelings. Give people a chance to vent before you respond. Control the discussion. Keep the conversation on track.

Keep the conversation on track. Be honest. If you don’t know an answer, commit to following up within 24 to 48 hours.

If you don’t know an answer, commit to following up within 24 to 48 hours. Be polite, even if verbally attacked. This can be difficult, but people tend to calm down more quickly if you don’t overreact to their emotions. Don’t get drawn into an argument. State the reasons why you need to control the vegetation and don’t allow yourself to become angry. If you remain calm and pleasant, it’ll be difficult for the other person to stay angry with you.

This can be difficult, but people tend to calm down more quickly if you don’t overreact to their emotions. Don’t get drawn into an argument. State the reasons why you need to control the vegetation and don’t allow yourself to become angry. If you remain calm and pleasant, it’ll be difficult for the other person to stay angry with you. Treat everyone equally. If you’re speaking to more than one person, acknowledge each person’s questions and concerns.

Prepare and practice your message

Develop your proactive communication message and, yes, rehearse it! Try using the INFORM model to craft what you want to say.

Access more resources from “Notify Your Neighbor”

For more tips and training, check out the Corteva Agriscience Notify Your Neighbor program, which includes online training modules and downloadable resources you can share with the public. The program is free to use and provides a practical way to strengthen your team’s communication skills