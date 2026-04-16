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As a vegetation manager or applicator, you may find times when people approach you with questions about your activities. If you’re prepared, moments like these can be a great opportunity to help educate the public about integrated vegetation management (IVM) techniques and their benefits. Here are some tips to practice for speaking with the public in planned or spontaneous situations.
Proactive communication involves reaching out to landowners and the public first to let them know what activities you’ll be performing. This is usually much more effective than reactive communication, which is when you wait for the public to come to you with questions or concerns. The best way to remain proactive is to create a notification plan that helps you effectively communicate before, during and after a herbicide application. A proactive notification plan can help enhance compliance, reduce complaints and miscommunication, and improve overall program efficiency.
It’s easy to forget that not everyone shares your level of knowledge about plants and herbicides. Avoid jargon and data when talking to the public and landowners. Instead, share simple facts and information that get right to what they care about. Keep in mind that conversations about herbicide application can be sensitive. Here are a few techniques to help interactions go smoothly:
Develop your proactive communication message and, yes, rehearse it! Try using the INFORM model to craft what you want to say.
For more tips and training, check out the Corteva Agriscience Notify Your Neighbor program, which includes online training modules and downloadable resources you can share with the public. The program is free to use and provides a practical way to strengthen your team’s communication skills
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