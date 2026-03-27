3 reasons to consider switching to HighNoon® herbicide

For weed control specialists, flexibility and saving time are key. As crews move from site to site, it helps to have a go-to option you know can effectively control the main species of broadleaf weeds you encounter, works in diverse settings and gives you reliable residual activity.

HighNoon® herbicide was designed to be just that kind of user-friendly, flexible solution. HighNoon works in the same settings and provides similar efficacy to products you may already be used to, including Milestone® and TerraVue® herbicides. So, why should you consider making a switch? We’ve got three great reasons.

1. HighNoon® herbicide improves on what works

HighNoon combines Rinskor® active — a Green Chemistry Award-winning active ingredient developed by Corteva Agriscience — with the active ingredient in Milestone® herbicide (aminopyralid). HighNoon brings an additional mode of action to the table, as well as a lower use rate and favorable environmental profile.

In non-crop areas, HighNoon can be used at a rate of up to 40 fluid ounces per acre for effective and lasting control. That makes it an efficient option when you need to keep areas like roadsides, ditches, rights-of-way, industrial sites and more clear of unsightly and troublesome weeds and vegetation.

2. You get broader-spectrum control vs. Milestone® herbicide

HighNoon starts from a better baseline than Milestone. Think of it this way: Anything Milestone can do, HighNoon can do better. With HighNoon, you can control more weed species and get a more complete, faster kill thanks to Rinskor active.

HighNoon controls more than 140 weed species — about 50% more species than Milestone. Yet HighNoon works selectively, acting on a specific site within target weeds. That reduces the risk to beneficial vegetation. This is especially useful for areas that require an integrated vegetation management approach, such as utility ROWs or oil and gas reclamation sites that want to encourage native plant growth and attract pollinators and wildlife. HighNoon also has demonstrated safety on grasses — at up to four times the labeled use rate.

If you need bare ground control, HighNoon does that too. It provides the kind of quick weed kill property owners like to see on bare ground, with residual control that helps keep the area weed-free.

3. It’s more convenient than TerraVue® herbicide

TerraVue and HighNoon both control a broad spectrum of weeds and both are powered by Rinskor active. But if you’re looking for an option that’s easier to handle and mix, especially for busy crews on the go, HighNoon is a great fit. While TerraVue is a granular formulation, HighNoon is a liquid and the mixing process is much simpler. Crews don’t need complicated PPE to handle HighNoon and it doesn’t require as much agitation as TerraVue. HighNoon is also a compatible tank-mix partner with herbicides like PiperEZ®, imazapic and indaziflam, so you can continue to customize your vegetation management approach.

Why make the switch to HighNoon® herbicide?

As you’re looking for new and better options to manage vegetation in rights-of-way, utility areas, energy sites, roadways, bare ground and more, consider whether HighNoon could be the right fit to help simplify your approach and expand your weed control spectrum.

*Always perform a jar test to ensure the compatibility of products to be used in tank mixtures.

Under normal field conditions, HighNoon® and TerraVue® are nonvolatile. HighNoon, Milestone® and TerraVue have no grazing or haying restrictions for any class of livestock, including lactating dairy cows, horses (including lactating mares) and meat animals prior to slaughter. Label precautions apply to forage treated with HighNoon, Milestone and TerraVue and to manure and urine from animals that have consumed treated forage. State restrictions on the sale and use of Milestone apply. Consult the label for full details. Not all products are registered for sale or use in all states. Contact your state pesticide regulatory agency to determine if a product is registered for sale or use in your state. Always read and follow label directions. Piper® is a registered trademark of Valent U.S.A. LLC.