HighNoon® herbicide is a convenient, effective option for weed control in non-crop areas, including rights-of-way, roadsides, utility sites, as well as for bare ground locations that require total vegetation control. One of the benefits of HighNoon is that it comes in an easy-to-use liquid formulation, and there are no active ingredients registered that are prohibited for tank mixing with HighNoon.* That makes HighNoon an excellent tank-mix partner for designing a customized weed control approach.

To help make it easier to use HighNoon in tank mixes, here are some reminders for tank-mixing best practices and a couple of pointers for working with HighNoon.

Get to know your formulations

A formulation is simply a way to deliver an active ingredient to a specific target site in a usable form. Here are the most common formulation types:

Liquid formulations

Suspension concentrates (SC) : HighNoon is an SC, and this type of formulation has low water solubility. The active ingredient is dispersed in water as small particles which remain suspended for application.

: HighNoon is an SC, and this type of formulation has low water solubility. The active ingredient is dispersed in water as small particles which remain suspended for application. Emulsifiable concentrates (EC) : ECs involve active ingredients dissolved in solvent with an added surfactant. When added to water, the formulation is dispersed as small, emulsified oil droplets. The surfactant enables the oil-based component to mix with water.

: ECs involve active ingredients dissolved in solvent with an added surfactant. When added to water, the formulation is dispersed as small, emulsified oil droplets. The surfactant enables the oil-based component to mix with water. Soluble liquids (SL): In SLs, the active ingredient is completely soluble in water. Once diluted in water, it forms a clear solution.

Solid formulations

Wettable powders (WP) : In WPs, the active ingredient is combined with an inert solid ingredient, such as clay. These powder-like formulations form a suspension and usually require regular agitation to prevent precipitation.

: In WPs, the active ingredient is combined with an inert solid ingredient, such as clay. These powder-like formulations form a suspension and usually require regular agitation to prevent precipitation. Water-dispersible granules (WDG or WG): When a WG formulation is added to water, the granules break apart to form a suspension. If surfactants are added to a tank mix with a WG product, they will prevent the granules from breaking apart in the water.

Basics of tank mixing with HighNoon

Combining products is convenient and a definite time saver, but when it’s not done properly, you can end up with a gunky mess in your equipment. Always follow product labels for tank-mixing instructions, but here are a few guidelines to remember:

Note the initial water volume in the application tank

Starting off with too little water can cause precipitation. About 50% of the final tank volume should be water. Pay attention to total water volume, which will be described on the label as GPA (gallons per acre) or L/ha (liters per hectare).

Starting off with too little water can cause precipitation. About 50% of the final tank volume should be water. Pay attention to total water volume, which will be described on the label as GPA (gallons per acre) or L/ha (liters per hectare). Follow the proper order and rate of addition for crop protection products

Mixing order is extremely important for proper dispersal. Below is the recommended order for addition of products, allowing for complete mixing/dispersal between additions. However, remember to always consult product labels for order of addition compatibility. Do not add products simultaneously.

Water Water-soluble packets Dry formulation types, such as wettable powders or water-dispersible granules Water conditioners, such as AMS or AMS solutions HighNoon: Because it is an SC formulation, HighNoon should be added at this stage. HighNoon will be opaque when added to water. Ensure HighNoon is fully dispersed in water BEFORE adding other liquid products. Otherwise, you could affect the ability of HighNoon or other dry formulations to fully disperse. Note that if you are using direct injection or other spray equipment where the product formulations will be mixed in undiluted form, you will need to take special care to ensure tank-mix compatibility. Emulsifiable concentrates (EC) or soluble liquids (SL): If you’re using any of these formulation types, they should be added after HighNoon. These types of liquid formulations are clear before they’re added to water. Micronutrients Remaining water, to make up 50% of the total tank volume

Mixing order is extremely important for proper dispersal. Below is the recommended order for addition of products, allowing for complete mixing/dispersal between additions. However, remember to always consult product labels for order of addition compatibility. Do not add products simultaneously.

Want to refresh yourself on tank-mixing best practices?

Check out our Tank Mixing 101 video: