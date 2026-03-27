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HighNoon® herbicide is a convenient, effective option for weed control in non-crop areas, including rights-of-way, roadsides, utility sites, as well as for bare ground locations that require total vegetation control. HighNoon comes in an easy-to-use liquid formulation and makes an excellent tank-mix partner for designing a customized weed control approach. To help make it easier to use HighNoon in tank mixes, here are some reminders for tank-mixing best practices and a couple of pointers for working with HighNoon.
HighNoon® herbicide is a convenient, effective option for weed control in non-crop areas, including rights-of-way, roadsides, utility sites, as well as for bare ground locations that require total vegetation control. One of the benefits of HighNoon is that it comes in an easy-to-use liquid formulation, and there are no active ingredients registered that are prohibited for tank mixing with HighNoon.* That makes HighNoon an excellent tank-mix partner for designing a customized weed control approach.
To help make it easier to use HighNoon in tank mixes, here are some reminders for tank-mixing best practices and a couple of pointers for working with HighNoon.
A formulation is simply a way to deliver an active ingredient to a specific target site in a usable form. Here are the most common formulation types:
Combining products is convenient and a definite time saver, but when it’s not done properly, you can end up with a gunky mess in your equipment. Always follow product labels for tank-mixing instructions, but here are a few guidelines to remember:
Check out our Tank Mixing 101 video:
Temperature of liquid products affects their ability to be pumped into application equipment, while water temperature can affect dispersion. For example, dry formulations may take longer to disperse if cold water is used for dilution. Be sure to also note water quality factors. Water hardness and pH can affect proper mixing.
If you’re trying out a new tank mixture with HighNoon (or any product combination you’re not familiar with!) always do a jar test first. This is a good practice for safety, efficiency and avoiding a mess in your application equipment.
If you have questions about using HighNoon alone or in mixtures, speak to your Corteva Agriscience representative. Our technical experts are happy to consult on tank-mix procedures with this and any other products we support.
*HighNoon® herbicide contains both Rinskor® active and aminopyralid. For other herbicides containing only Rinskor active please see the website www.RinskorTankMix.com for restrictions on tank mixing with Rinskor active.
Under normal field conditions, HighNoon® is nonvolatile. HighNoon has no grazing or haying restrictions for any class of livestock, including lactating dairy cows, horses (including lactating mares) and meat animals prior to slaughter. Label precautions apply to forage treated with HighNoon and to manure and urine from animals that have consumed treated forage. Consult the label for full details. HighNoon is not registered for sale or use in all states. Contact your state pesticide regulatory agency to determine if a product is registered for sale or use in your state. Always read and follow label directions.
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