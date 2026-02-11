From stretching limited budgets to maximizing the effectiveness of busy crews, today’s vegetation managers are looking for efficiency in every aspect of their operations. Chemical choice is no different, and that’s where Vastlan® herbicide comes in.

Vastlan is a broad-spectrum weed and brush control product that delivers rock-solid control of notorious problem species like pine, Russian olive and saltcedar. Vastlan puts the power of the triclopyr active ingredient into an easier-to-use formulation that offers significant advantages over other triclopyr formulations and helps position Vastlan as an ideal tank-mix partner.

Less volatile, easier to mix, lower risk profile

“At Corteva Agriscience, we want to make our products better with every new version that comes out,” said Scott Wright, Vegetation Management Specialist with Corteva Agriscience. “And when Vastlan came out, a lot of people might have thought, ‘OK, another triclopyr product.’ But when you look a little closer, you see Vastlan brings a whole host of key attributes.”

To start, the formulation of Vastlan pairs the active ingredient with a choline base, meaning Vastlan offers near-zero volatility — a welcome attribute for vegetation managers and applicators who work close to sensitive crops. But beyond offering low volatility, the choline formulation adds other critical benefits for application crews.

“Because it’s a choline salt, it’s compatible with other salts, whether that’s imazapyr or even glyphosate,” Wright said. “Now, for example, if crews run out of glyphosate and they’re in a pinch to find more, they can be confident that Vastlan will mix well with any formulation they can find. The tank’s going to look good; there won’t be flakes or chunks or gelling; and since both products are liquids, there are no worries with mixing order.”

In addition, the lower use rates mean vegetation managers and contractors can use Vastlan with confidence.

“When we look at the environmental profile of Vastlan, we see that if we stay at 2 quarts or less per acre, there are no grazing restrictions,” Wright said. “That’s huge, because we never know where our applicators are going. They don’t know when a farmgate is coming up. They don’t know when a pasture is going to intersect with a right-of-way or even a road. Plus, it has an aquatic label, and it has a ‘warning’ signal word instead of ‘danger.’ So, we’ve significantly reduced the risk profile for applicators and the surrounding environment.”

An ideal tank-mix partner for vegetation management

The broad brush control spectrum combined with the reduced-risk profile makes Vastlan an ideal tank-mix partner for broadleaf products — especially if those products contain the Rinskor® active ingredient. Rinskor, a key component of some of the most powerful products in Corteva Agriscience’s portfolio, has demonstrated an additive effect on tank-mix partners, resulting in enhanced control of brush and other woody species.

“When we start to think about a foundation tank mix, we’re going to start with our aminopyralid family,” Wright said. “That’s going to be our go-to. Milestone herbicide plus Vastlan, for example, has been a good mix in a lot of areas. But we were missing winged elm, cedars and some of the hybrid oak species.”

“Now, we can take Milestone and replace it with HighNoon herbicide, which has two actives: Rinskor and aminopyralid,” he continued. “When we add that in with Vastlan, and maybe a little metsulfuron methyl, we see the whole brush mix change, just by adding HighNoon versus Milestone. Now, we have a very broad control spectrum, and we’re getting those key species that we were missing before.”

Smart chemical choice equals improved efficiency

Along with near-zero volatility and a reduced-risk profile, Vastlan offers advantages in the storage barn. After all, why keep three or four triclopyr formulations when Vastlan can do the job?

“When I walk into a chemical storage area, I’m looking at inventory,” Wright said. “How many triclopyr formulations do they have on the shelf? And if I see several different triclopyr formulations, I’m thinking they could take that entire shelf and replace it with Vastlan.”

Beyond simplifying herbicide selection, replacing multiple brush control chemicals with a single product, such as Vastlan, can help streamline inventory management and, ultimately, improve operational efficiency.

“With everyone working under these new efficiency models, inventory management is becoming a major concern,” Wright said. “So, if we’re asking our employees to do more with less, why are we not asking that of our herbicide?”

Under normal field conditions, HighNoon® is nonvolatile. HighNoon and Milestone® have no grazing or haying restrictions for any class of livestock, including lactating dairy cows, horses (including lactating mares) and meat animals prior to slaughter. Label precautions apply to forage treated with HighNoon or Milestone and to manure and urine from animals that have consumed treated forage. HighNoon, Milestone and Vastlan® are not registered for sale or use in all states. Contact your state pesticide regulatory agency to determine if a product is registered for sale or use in your state. Consult the label for full details. Rinskor® is a registered active ingredient. Always read and follow label directions.